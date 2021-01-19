Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George? Find out Prince William’s answer

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are a lot alike! As it turns out, the seven-year-old future King is just as cheeky as his little sister. Prince William was asked about his oldest son and five-year-old daughter while speaking with kids in his documentary Prince William: A Planet for Us All.

©The Duchess of Cambridge Prince George and Princess Charlotte are ‘about as cheeky as each other,’ according to dad Prince William

“Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?” one child asked, to which the Duke of Cambridge replied, “No, they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.”

Prince William’s documentary premiered on Discovery’s new streaming service discovery+ on Jan. 14. In the documentary, which aired on ITV last fall, the dad of three, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton , admitted that fatherhood has given him “a new sense of purpose.”

🐞 A tour of Bugingham Palace with @BackyardNatUK!



This evening join Prince William as he meets people from all corners of our planet working to protect and repair the natural world on which we all depend.



Prince William: #APlanetForUsAll | 9pm | @ITV pic.twitter.com/C7jusfuwln — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 5, 2020

“I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” the Duke confessed. “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.”