Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George

ROYL BUZZ

Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George? Find out Prince William’s answer

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his kids during his documentary, ‘Prince William: A Planet for Us All’

By

 Prince George  and  Princess Charlotte  are a lot alike! As it turns out, the seven-year-old future King is just as cheeky as his little sister.  Prince William  was asked about his oldest son and five-year-old daughter while speaking with kids in his documentary Prince William: A Planet for Us All.

RELATED:

Prince William was once chased by a policeman’s dog

 
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are ‘about as cheeky as each other,’ according to dad Prince William©The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are ‘about as cheeky as each other,’ according to dad Prince William

“Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?” one child asked, to which the Duke of Cambridge replied, “No, they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.”

Prince William’s documentary premiered on Discovery’s new streaming service discovery+ on Jan. 14. In the documentary, which aired on ITV last fall, the dad of three, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis with wife  Kate Middleton , admitted that fatherhood has given him “a new sense of purpose.”

  

“I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” the Duke confessed. “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.”

“You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” William continued. “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more