Prince William was once chased by a policeman’s dog: Details

(W)oof, that could have been un-fur-tunate! A policeman’s dog once charged at a “young” Prince William while patrolling the grounds of Queen Elizabeth ’s Sandringham Estate. PC Jon Chandler, district rural crime manager for Norfolk police, who is retiring after 30 years of service, opened up about his encounter with Her Majesty’s grandson in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press. “I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England,” Jon recalled.

©Getty Images Prince William (pictured with his late pet Lupo) was once chased by a policeman’s dog

“It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him. He took it in good jest. He was only young then,” Jon added. “It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him. It was a memorable night.”

In other canine news, Prince William’s oldest son Prince George recently had a puppy named after him. The Birmingham Airport Police introduced the adorable pup with a video on Monday, tweeting: “We couldn’t resist sharing this fantastic clip of PD George @WMPDogs to brighten your Monday. George joined us for a training exercise @bhx_official . Now that’s one happy pup who loves his ball. Before anyone asks yes he is named after Prince George Crown @KensingtonRoyal.”