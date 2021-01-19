Prince William was once chased by a policeman’s dog: Details

ROYAL BUZZ

Prince William was once chased by a policeman’s dog: Details

The dog charged after the future King at Sandringham

By

(W)oof, that could have been un-fur-tunate! A policeman’s dog once charged at a “young”  Prince William  while patrolling the grounds of  Queen Elizabeth ’s Sandringham Estate. PC Jon Chandler, district rural crime manager for Norfolk police, who is retiring after 30 years of service, opened up about his encounter with Her Majesty’s grandson in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press. “I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England,” Jon recalled.

RELATED:

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids enjoy snow day in Norfolk

 
Prince William (pictured with his late pet Lupo) was once chased by a policeman's dog©Getty Images
Prince William (pictured with his late pet Lupo) was once chased by a policeman’s dog

“It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him. He took it in good jest. He was only young then,” Jon added. “It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him. It was a memorable night.”

In other canine news, Prince William’s oldest son  Prince George  recently had a puppy named after him. The Birmingham Airport Police introduced the adorable pup with a video on Monday, tweeting: “We couldn’t resist sharing this fantastic clip of PD George @WMPDogs to brighten your Monday. George joined us for a training exercise @bhx_official . Now that’s one happy pup who loves his ball. Before anyone asks yes he is named after Prince George Crown @KensingtonRoyal.”

  

The Cambridges were proud dog owners up until last year. The royal family’s pet Lupo—who was a wedding present from Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton—passed away in November. In a statement at the time, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more