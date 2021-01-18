Pregnant Princess Eugenie’s due date revealed

Princess Eugenie ’s due date is just around the corner! HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! revealed on Monday that the mom to be, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s first child is due in mid-February. Buckingham Palace previously announced that the couple’s royal baby is expected to arrive in “early 2021.”

The couple's royal baby is due in mid-February

According to HELLO!, Princess Beatrice ’s sister “has been nesting” at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. “Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time,” a friend told HELLO!. “It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage [Ivy Cottage] at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another.”

Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy back in September. Sharing a photo of her and Jack, whom she wed in 2018, holding a pair of baby teddy bear slippers, she wrote: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻.”