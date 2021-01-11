Will this be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first royal family reunion since their royal exit?

A royal family reunion might be on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s calendar this summer. The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah reported on Sunday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excepted to return to London to attend Her Majesty’s 95h birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, in June.

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to attend Trooping the Colour this year, according to The Sunday Times

“The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen,” a senior royal aide told the newspaper.

The annual celebration in London, which the Cambridges are fixtures at, was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Instead, a scaled-down ceremony was held at Windsor Castle with no royal family members in attendance.

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s last public appearance with the royal family was at the annual Commonwealth Service in March of 2020

Trooping the Colour 2021 would be Meghan and Harry’s first public appearance with the royals in over a year. The Sussexes, who are no longer working members of the royal family, were last publicly seen with the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the annual Commonwealth Day Service held at London’s Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020.