Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccines: breaking royal news

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have both received the Covid-19 vaccination. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news, stating: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.” A royal source elaborated on the subject to our sister magazine HELLO!, confirming that their vaccinations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The breaking royal news comes as the United Kingdom endures a third national lockdown. All schools and non-essential businesses are closed throughout the country. Unfortunately, the highest daily death toll was recorded this past Friday, January 8.

©GettyImages Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have being stay safe in Windsor Castle

The Queen and Philip have been self-quarantined in Windsor Castle for most of the past year. You may recall that the 94-year-old monarch’s son Prince Charles contracted coronavirus back in March. Luckily, he suffered from only mild symptoms and felt better after self-isolating for seven days. His wife Camila quarantined herself for fourteen, though she did not test positive. Later, it was confirmed that Prince William has also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Her Royal Highness has been incredibly vocal about the pandemic and putting safety first. She’s touched on the matter in her most recent addresses to the nation. For instance, on New Year’s Eve the Queen sent out a hopeful note, writing: “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”