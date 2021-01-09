Kate Middleton celebrates ‘very different’ birthday with kids in lockdown

Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday with little fanfare this year. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 39 on Saturday, January 9 sans any major festivities due to the United Kingdom remaining in lockdown. She enjoyed the day quietly at Anmer Hall, surrounded by her husband Prince William and their three adorable children: Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte , five, and Prince Louis , two. Kensington Palace touched on the matter with their official birthday statement.

“Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday,” the caption of a lovely throwback photo of Kate reads. “Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time.”

Her royal family also dispatched several sweet messages on social media. “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!” read a caption on Queen Elizabeth ’s official accounts. Meanwhile the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared their own smiling snap of Kate on social media, writing through Clarence House: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!”