Spanish Princesses celebrate Three Kings Day with grandfather

Spanish Princesses celebrate Three Kings Day with their grandfather

Infanta Sofia borrowed an accessory from her mom for the royal family outing

Off to grandpa’s house they go!  Princess Leonor  and  Infanta Sofia  of Spain visited their maternal grandfather Jesus Ortiz on Wednesday to celebrate Three Kings Day (Jan. 6).  King Felipe  drove his wife  Queen Letizia  and their daughters, seated in the backseat of the car, to his father-in-law’s home in Pozuelo de Alarcón. The royal family of four was pictured sporting face masks inside their vehicle.

King Felipe drove his family to Queen Letizia's father's house on Jan. 6
King Felipe drove his family to Queen Letizia’s father’s house on Jan. 6

One eagled-eyed royal fan account pointed out that Sofia, 13, was wearing a scarf borrowed from her mother, which the young Princess teamed with a red coat. Letizia also bundled up wearing a scarf and jacket, as did Leonor, 15. Three Kings Day, also known as the Epiphany, takes place 12 days after Christmas and commemorates when the three Wise Men visited Jesus after his birth.

The royal family outing on Wednesday followed King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s first public engagement of the New Year. Earlier in the day, the Spanish monarchs presided over the Pascua Militar (Military Easter) at the Royal Palace of Madrid. Letizia wore a monochrome ensemble for her appearance on Jan. 6.

The Spanish Princesses celebrated Three Kings Day with their maternal grandfather
The Spanish Princesses celebrated Three Kings Day with their maternal grandfather

During the ceremony, Felipe remembered COVID-19 victims and those who have lost a loved one. According to HOLA!, the King said, “On this important day, we join with all Spaniards to remember and honor with deep respect the victims left by COVID-19, to support their families and those who suffer from the disease.”

