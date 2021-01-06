Former Princess of Luxembourg is engaged: See her engagement announcement

Tessy Antony de Nassau, formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, is engaged. The mom of two announced her engagement to her boyfriend Frank Floessel on Dec. 31. Sharing a photo of herself with her fiancé on Instagram, Tessy wrote: “✨Yes to 2021 and many more years together ✨.” According to Royal Central, Frank proposed on New Year’s Eve in Switzerland. ﻿“After having mastered the extraordinary and difficult last year together, I took my chance to take the next step in our relationship, and I am overjoyed that Tessy said yes,” the Swiss businessman told the royal news site.

Frank and his bride-to-be have reportedly known each other for several years. Last year, Tessy opened up about her relationship in an interview with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “I’m very happy,” Tessy shared. ”It took me a long time, but I’m happy now. I am sure each and everyone reading this who has ever got divorced will understand and remember how it feels.”

She continued, “After every relationship it takes a while to heal when the heart has been broken. It has been really, really wonderful for me to realize that I am able to trust and love again. It’s nice to see that life goes on.”