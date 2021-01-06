Queen Letizia steps out for first engagement of 2021

Queen Letizia stepped out for her first public engagement of the New Year on Wednesday. The Spanish royal and her husband King Felipe presided over the Pascua Militar (Military Easter) at the Royal Palace of Madrid. The palace noted that the ceremony is deeply rooted in Spanish military life and dates back to the reign of Carlos III, when on January 6, 1782, the Menorcan town of Mahón was recovered. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s mom looked sophisticated in a monochrome ensemble for her appearance. Letizia teamed her Maksu white blouse that featured black buttons with a long black skirt and Magrit heels. The Queen, who styled her brunette tresses down, completed her look with a white face mask. The mom of two kept warm outside wearing a Carolina Herrera cape.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia and King Felipe attended the Pascua Military on Jan. 6

After the awarding of decorations in the palace’s Throne Room, Felipe spoke about the extraordinary job being done to fight the pandemic and its effects where it is needed, supporting and encouraging citizens and alleviating the suffering and loneliness of many people and families.

According to HOLA!, the Spanish King also remembered COVID-19 victims and those who have lost a loved one. He said, “On this important day, we join with all Spaniards to remember and honor with deep respect the victims left by COVID-19, to support their families and those who suffer from the disease.”