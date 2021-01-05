Is this where Kate Middleton and Prince William are spending the third lockdown with their kids?

It seems Kate Middleton , Prince William and their children won’t be returning to London any time soon. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that the Cambridges will be staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk rather than returning to Kensington Palace like they originally intended to after the holidays.

©Getty Images The royal family is reportedly spending the third lockdown at their country home in Norfolk

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would be entering its third national lockdown to contain the new variant of the coronavirus, and that primary schools, along with secondary schools and colleges across England, will be moving to remote learning. Children will learn remotely until February half term.

The UK Government’s national lockdown restrictions state: “You must not leave your home unless you have a reasonable excuse (for example, for work or education purposes). If you need to travel you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live – and look to reduce the number of journeys you make overall.”

©Kensington Palace Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be attending classes in-person amid the third lockdown

Prince William and Kate Middleton left Kensington Palace for Norfolk ahead of Christmas last month. HELLO! notes that “the Duke and Duchess have no reason to return to the capital [London], while they are also unable to as the law advises against essential travel.” The lockdown means that George, seven, and five-year-old Charlotte, who attend Thomas’s Battersea, face homeschooling once again.

Kate’s oldest children began homeschooling last March due to the pandemic and returned to school in September. Prince William previously admitted that homeschooling made him realize his “patience is a lot shorter than” he thought it was. “That’s probably been the biggest eye-opener for me, and that my wife has super patience,” the Duke said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast. William also confessed (via HuffPost Canada), “I have to say, I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge. I mean, can’t do Year Two maths, so that was a bit of an eye-opener as well.”