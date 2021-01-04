Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not returning to school this week

Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren’t returning to school just yet. Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s oldest children will be staying at home a bit longer following the holidays, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. On Jan. 1, the UK government announced that all primary schools in London will remain closed for the start of the new term, per BBC.﻿

©Matt Porteous Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest children will not be returning to school this week

“In light of Covid case rates rising rapidly across the capital and ongoing engagement with London leaders and the evidence submitted, the government has reviewed the London boroughs where the contingency framework will apply, with all further boroughs added,” a press release on the UK Government’s website reads. “From Monday 4 January, London primary schools will be required to provide remote learning to all children but vulnerable and critical worker children who will continue to attend school.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to homeschooling. George and Charlotte began homeschooling last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” William confessed following his kids’ return to school in September. “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

©Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Thomas’s Battersea in London

Prince George, seven, is currently in Year 3 at Thomas’s Battersea, while Princess Charlotte, five, is in Year 1. Thomas’s Battersea’s Lent term was scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 6. Last year, many speculated whether Prince Louis would follow in his older siblings’ footsteps and start nursery school in the New Year. However, HELLO! noted that it seems unlikely now that George and Charlotte’s younger brother will begin school this week.