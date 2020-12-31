Meghan Markle and Prince Harry update their website with childhood photos featuring their moms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have updated their Archewell website. Ahead of the New Year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared on the site’s homepage “A Letter for 2021” in addition to childhood photos of themselves with their respective mothers, Princess Diana and Doria Ragland . Meghan’s picture shows her as a young girl posing with her mom, while Harry’s, taken at Highgrove in 1986, features him sitting on his mother’s shoulders.

©Archewell.com Meghan Markle shared a photo of herself with her mom Doria on the website

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike,” the couple’s letter for 2021 reads. “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time.”

Meghan and Harry’s updated website also revealed some of their foundation’s projects and partnerships, including their joint philanthropic partnership with Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the Archewell Foundation Fund for the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, the Center for Humane Technology, the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE) and the Loveland Foundation.