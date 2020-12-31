Queen Elizabeth shares hopeful New Year’s Eve message: ‘We will meet again’

Queen Elizabeth is closing out 2020 with a quote from a powerful speech she gave earlier this year. On Thursday, New Year’s Eve, the monarch’s official Instagram account shared a collage of photos that were taken this year. “‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again’ - Her Majesty The Queen,” the post’s caption reads.

Prince William ’s grandmother, 94, delivered the moving message of hope back in April during a special broadcast to the UK and Commonwealth. In addition to Her Majesty’s quote, the palace added, “Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year.”

The collage included the photo that was released to mark the Queen and Prince Philip’s 73rd wedding anniversary in November. The royal couple was pictured reading a card made by their great grandchildren, Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis .