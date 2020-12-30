Crown Princess Mary releases message as 2020 comes to a close: ‘Each new year offers hope and promise’

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is looking ahead as we approach 2021. The Danish royal, who became patron of WHO/Europe in 2005, released a year-end message on the WHO Regional Office for Europe’s website reflecting on the past year. “As 2020 comes to a close, we look back on an extraordinary year in which too many have faced sorrow and heartache, and all of us have had to make necessary changes – to our plans, our expectations, our traditions and our way of life,” Mary, 48, said. “As Patron of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, I have watched with respect the unwavering professional dedication of our frontline health and care workers, whose personal sacrifice in delivering care has been nothing short of remarkable.”

©Getty Images Crown Princess Mary of Denmark released a year-end message ahead of 2021

The mom of four, whose son Prince Christian, 15, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, went on to thank individuals who worked to deliver care during the pandemic. ﻿“Now, in these final days of a year that many would like to forget, I would like to take this opportunity to remember and thank the nurses, doctors, care workers, therapists, midwives, pharmacists, volunteers, cleaners, receptionists, lab technicians, home helpers, and so many others who together have delivered care across the WHO European Region,” the Crown Princess said.