Inside the Monaco royal family’s Christmas celebration: Photos

Move over Santa, Prince Albert of Monaco was the man, or should we say royal in red this holiday weekend. Princess Charlene shared photos on Saturday from her family’s Christmas celebration. “Merry Christmas to all our friends and families , love you all ❤️,” the former Olympic swimmer captioned the post on her personal Instagram account.

Charlene and her husband, along with their daughter Princess Gabriella , were pictured with Albert’s sister Princess Stephanie and her kids—Camille Gottlieb, Pauline Ducruet, Louis Ducruet and daughter-in-law Marie Chevallier—﻿in one photo. Another image featured Albert striking a pose with his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Gabriella. The Prince, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, got into the holiday spirit wearing a red ensemble complete with matching Crocs, a Santa hat and reindeer glasses, while Stephanie and her youngest daughter Camille wore Christmas sweaters for the royal family gathering. Charlene, rocking her bold new hairstyle, also shared a solo photo of herself kissing a puppy.