See Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie’s 2020 Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their 2020 holiday card ahead of their first Christmas in the US. The greeting featuring the couple’s one-year-old son Archie Harrison and their dogs—Pula and Guy—was shared by Mayhew, which the Duchess of Sussex is patron of. “We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex. 🎄 The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond. From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🐶🐱💜,” the animal welfare charity captioned the card.

The image was taken by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland at the royal family’s multimillion dollar home in Montecito, California. ﻿“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!). “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

The royal trio was dressed down for the backyard photo session. Meghan and Harry, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, were pictured playing with Archie, whose red hair was on full display, in a playhouse on their property.