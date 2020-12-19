Pregnant Princess Sofia goes glam for virtual appearance

Princess Sofia of Sweden made a glamorous virtual appearance at this year’s digital Swedish Heroes Gala. The royal, who is expecting her third child, looked radiant wearing a deep blue v-neck dress by Swedish brand Malina. “My definition of a hero is a person who sees his fellow human beings and acts when someone needs help,” Sofia said at Thursday’s gala.

During the fall, the 36-year-old Princess helped select the six everyday heroes who were honored at the gala on Dec. 17. Out of the 9,000 nominations, the jury, which included Sofia, picked six everyday heroes: Lifeguard of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Care Hero of the Year, Youth Hero of the Year, Fire of the Year and Environmental Hero of the Year.

Sofia participated in the gala with a greeting to Emma Schols, who was named Lifeguard of the Year, and with a greeting to all of Sweden’s healthcare employees. “I had the opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who fights in health and care during the pandemic. In addition, it was a great honor to pay tribute to Emma Schols who became Lifeguard of the Year. A very strong story,” Sofia said in a message shared on her and husband Prince Carl Philip ’s personal Instagram. “Congratulations to all winners!”

©Victor Ericsson, The Royal Court of Sweden Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their third child

In November, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander ’s mom won her own award, Consid’s Corona Hero of the Year award. The Princess, who began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital in April after undergoing intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the pandemic, was recognized for her work amid the health crisis. Not long after winning her award, both the Princess and Carl Philip tested positive for COVID-19.