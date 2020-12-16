This is what Kate Middleton used to get in her Christmas stocking as a young girl

Christmas Eve has “always been a special occasion” for Carole’s family. “Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something - and he’ll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes,” she previously shared.

©Getty Images Carole is a mother to Kate, Pippa and James

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Carole, who is a grandmother to the three Cambridge children and Pippa’s son Arthur, planned on having her grandchildren virtually help her decorate her Christmas tree this year. “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” Carole wrote in a winter message. “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”

It’s unclear how Prince William , Kate and their kids— Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis —will be celebrating Christmas due to the UK Government COVID-19 restrictions. The Duke spoke about trying to make plans for the holidays during his Royal Train Tour stop in Cardiff. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” William confessed. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.”