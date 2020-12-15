Princess Stephanie’s kids are carrying on her parents Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier’s tradition

Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s kids— Louis Ducruet , Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb —are keeping one of their late grandparents Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III’s traditions alive. The mom of three, who is the youngest of Princess Grace’s children, made the revelation in a new interview with Hello Monaco. “Having dinner together is fundamental for sharing and telling each other about our day,” she shared. “My parents made it a tradition, and my children are carrying it on to this day.”

©Getty Images Princess Stephanie is a mother to son Louis and daughters Pauline and Camille

The royal’s mother died after a tragic car accident in 1982, while Rainier passed away in 2005. Stephanie acknowledged that she is an attentive mother. “A little too much of a mother hen according to my children,” she admitted. Stephanie’s firstborn Louis, 28, married his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier last year. “I was incredibly proud, it was a very moving ceremony,” Stephanie said of her son’s wedding. “Marie is a beautiful girl with a heart of gold, my son is very much in love. They have been together for a long time and the two families get along very well.”

The 55-year-old Princess added, “It must have been the hardest for his sisters, especially Pauline who is only seventeen months younger. In a way, Louis used to be the man in our family.”

©WireImage Stephanie’s kids are carrying on her late parents’ tradition

During the interview, Stephanie also reflected on her quarantine experience with her daughters. She revealed, “At the end, we were nostalgic… During the confinement we were able to breathe, take our time and enjoy what we were doing. Walking our dogs, doing puzzles, sports and a lot of cooking. I have always cooked for my children myself. We also emptied our wardrobes.”

Stephanie, whose older brother recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, went on to stress the importance of wearing masks. “We have to be careful, respectful and compassionate — values that sadly are rare today,” Princess Caroline ’s sister said. “Wearing a mask is not that much of a big deal! If we have to live with it for a while, it’s better than dying!”