Prince William and Kate Middleton leave fans in tears with heartwarming ‘Christmas surprise’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing to spread holiday cheer. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a video of their Christmas surprise for the children of key workers, which they narrated with a rewritten version of Clement Clarke Moore’s ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas poem. “Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the land, key workers kept working to help give us a hand,“ William started. Kate continued, “The nurses, the doctors, at the heart of the fight, joined teachers, shop workers, volunteers in their plight.”

William and Kate teamed up with Santa’s “elves,” as well as the British toy store Hamleys and the National Lottery for the “mission, to do something special in the best Christmas tradition” last Friday. The Duke concluded the poem saying, “As families departed, as if from a book, there’s magic to be found wherever you look. The moral of the story, true now more than ever, remarkable things happen when we all work together.”

Alongside the video on Instagram, Kensington Palace wrote: “A Christmas Surprise… This year has been extraordinary for many reasons, but through the hardship some of the most incredible people have emerged. This Christmas we want to say THANK YOU to all our key workers and their families for all they have done, and for the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe,” the caption continued. “As a small part in that effort we worked with @HamleysOfficial and @TNLUK to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the children of those key workers that came to the Palladium last Friday...￼🎁 • We hope you enjoy the 🎥.”