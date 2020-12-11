Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their youngest kids’ COVID-19 test results revealed

Days after Prince Christian of Denmark was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, his family’s COVID-19 test results have been revealed. On Friday, the Danish Royal House announced that Crown Princess Mary , Crown Prince Frederik and their three youngest children—Princess Isabella, 13, Prince Vincent, nine, and Princess Josephine, nine—have all tested negative.

©Franne Voigt The Crown Prince Couple and their three youngest children have tested negative for COVID-19

“Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince and Crown Princess as well as their four children have since Monday 7 December 2020 stayed in isolation in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg, after His Royal Highness Prince Christian was tested positive for COVID-19 the same day,” the Danish Royal House said in a statement on Dec. 11.

The palace added, “The Crown Prince and Crown Princess and their three youngest children have subsequently been tested for COVID-19. All test results have been negative.”