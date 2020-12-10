Queen Letizia leaving family behind for important trip abroad

Queen Letizia is embarking on a trip to Central America ahead of the holidays. The Spanish royal, 48, is set to travel to Honduras next week—Dec. 14 and Dec. 15—﻿to deliver humanitarian aid and to convey the solidarity of the Spanish people following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which struck last month. The mom of two won’t be accompanied by her husband King Felipe , but rather by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ángeles Moreno Bau.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia is going to Honduras to deliver humanitarian aid

More than 120 tonnes of aid are being delivered, including rapid COVID-19 tests. Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the humanitarian aid being delivered will be the largest assignment from the Spanish Cooperation in the last ten years.

“This trip to deliver humanitarian aid seeks to value the support offered by Spain and will be the prelude to a long-term recovery and reconstruction plan that goes beyond mere emergency aid,” a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read. “This visit by the Queen also seeks to contribute to raising awareness and mobilising the whole international community on the seriousness of the situation and the need to step up efforts in such critical areas as education, health and climate change.”

©Getty Images The Spanish royal last visited the country in 2015

Letizia’s agenda in Honduras is “subject to mobility conditions in the country,” though a meeting with Honduran authorities has been scheduled. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s mother is also due to visit a school and shelter in Sula Valley. Per the Ministy of Foreign Affairs, Hurricanes Eta and Iota has affected 40 percent of the population and has left half a million people homeless and 100,000 people crowded into shelters.