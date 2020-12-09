Queen Rania of Jordan bids ‘farewell’ to 2020 with new family photo

Queen Rania of Jordan has released a new family photo to mark the end of 2020. The mom of four shared the gorgeous snapshot on Wednesday, reflecting on this challenging past year. “We bid farewell to another year that brought us extraordinary circumstances, and although we moved a little away from our families and loved us, their love for us is greater,” she wrote in Arabic. “At the end of this year, we wish you and all those in your hearts every health and good.”

In English, she added, “This year, even as we have kept our distance, we’ve all held our loved ones a little closer in our hearts. Sending prayers for health and happiness to all#Love #Family #Jordan #LoveJO.”

The new portrait features Rania and her husband King Abdullah II posing with their four children—Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 15. The Princesses stood next to their mother, while future King Hussein posed beside his father and younger brother.