Queen Elizabeth enjoys royal family reunion with William, Kate and more ahead of Christmas: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s festive three-day train tour came to an end on Tuesday evening with a—socially distanced—royal family reunion complete with Christmas carols courtesy of The Salvation Army. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s fourth and final stop of the day took them to Windsor, where they reunited with Queen Elizabeth , who has been isolating at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also joined the Cambridges and Her Majesty for the grand finale on Dec. 8.

The British royals came together to thank local volunteers and key workers, who will be working to support others over Christmas. Her Majesty got into the holiday spirit wearing a red coat and matching hat. The Duchess of Cambridge changed out of her scarlet Alexander McQueen coat from earlier and into a stylish green Catherine Walker coat, which she accessorized with a pair of the Queen’s diamond earrings.

The reunion comes ahead of the holidays, which the royal family won’t be celebrating at Sandringham like they traditionally do. Due to the ongoing health crisis, the 94-year-old monarch will be spending Christmas quietly at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, while Prince Charles and Camilla will celebrate Christmas at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

On Tuesday, Prince William revealed that he and Kate have not finalized their family’s holiday plans. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” he told students in Cardiff. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.” Under the current UK Government coronavirus restrictions, “no more than three households” can mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.