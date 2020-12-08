Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘still trying’ to make Christmas plans amid pandemic: ‘It is so difficult’

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t finalized their Christmas plans yet. The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the upcoming holidays with students on Tuesday during his and the Duchess’ royal train tour stop in Cardiff, Wales. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” William confessed. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.” Under the current UK Government coronavirus restrictions, “no more than three households” can mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

Following her conversation with William and Kate, Lily Faulkner, a 21-year-old student at Cardiff University, said: “They were trying like the rest of us to make Christmas plans with their family and still weren’t 100 per cent sure of what they were going to do or where they were going to be.”

Last year, William, Kate and their oldest children— Prince George and Princess Charlotte —joined members of the royal family as they walked from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Queen Elizabeth will be breaking tradition this year. For the first time in over three decades, the monarch won’t be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham. Instead, Her Majesty and Prince Philip will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle, where they have been isolating. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.