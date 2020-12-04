Royal Court shares update on Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip after COVID-19 diagnosis

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are continuing to isolate at their home. On Friday, the Swedish Royal Court shared an update on the royal couple following their coronavirus diagnosis. A spokesperson for the court tells HOLA! USA that Princes Gabriel and Alexander ’s parents “are still isolating in their home with mild symptoms.”

©Getty Images Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are still isolating in their home with mild symptoms

It was announced last week that Sofia and Carl Philip tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the royal court read, “On Wednesday, November 25, DD.KK.HH. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in quarantine after they showed symptoms of illness and were subsequently found to be infected with covid-19.”

The palace added, “The Prince and Princess show milder flu symptoms, but feel well under the circumstances. Immediately after the illness, the Prince and Princess were quarantined at home with their children.”

©Getty Images The Swedish royal couple tested positive for COVID-19 in November

At the time, the Royal Court also revealed that King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel would be tested because they had recently attended a private funeral with Sofia and Carl Philip. The monarchs and Crown Princess Couple have since tested negative and “remain healthy.”