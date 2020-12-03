Kate Middleton’s mom reveals kids in her family ‘get sweetly excited by’ idea of Santa coming to town

Santa Claus is coming to town…and the children in Carole Middleton ’s family get “excited” for his arrival, according to Kate Middleton ’s mother. Prince George ’s maternal grandmother, 65, opened up about the holidays in an Instagram post shared by her Party Pieces business. “Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion for my family,” the message from Carole read. “Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something - and he’ll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes.”

©Getty Images Carole Middleton revealed that Christmas Eve is a special occasion for her family

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother also shared advice for those planning virtual Christmas celebrations amid the pandemic. Carole suggested, “If you’re planning a virtual Christmas, cousins in different households might enjoy organising their goodies for Santa together over a video call.”

Carole, who is a grandmother to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte , five, Prince Louis , two, and Arthur Matthews, Pippa Middleton ’s two-year-old son, revealed her virtual holiday plans for her grandchildren last month. “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” she wrote in a winter message.