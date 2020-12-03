Kate Middleton’s mom reveals kids in her family ‘get sweetly excited by the idea’ Santa is coming

Kate Middleton’s mom reveals kids in her family ‘get sweetly excited by’ idea of Santa coming to town

Princess Charlotte’s grandmother shared advice for virtual Christmas celebrations

Santa Claus is coming to town…and the children in  Carole Middleton ’s family get “excited” for his arrival, according to  Kate Middleton ’s mother.  Prince George ’s maternal grandmother, 65, opened up about the holidays in an Instagram post shared by her Party Pieces business. “Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion for my family,” the message from Carole read. “Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something - and he’ll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother also shared advice for those planning virtual Christmas celebrations amid the pandemic. Carole suggested, “If you’re planning a virtual Christmas, cousins in different households might enjoy organising their goodies for Santa together over a video call.”

Carole, who is a grandmother to Prince George, seven,  Princess Charlotte , five,  Prince Louis , two, and Arthur Matthews,  Pippa Middleton ’s two-year-old son, revealed her virtual holiday plans for her grandchildren last month. “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” she wrote in a winter message.

 

Princess Charlotte’s grandmother added, “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”

