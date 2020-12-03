Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted buying their Christmas tree

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the holiday spirit! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly picked out their Christmas tree. The royal pair was spotted on Wednesday shopping for their tannenbaum. A Twitter user named James tweeted on Dec. 2, “Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree.”

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted Christmas tree shopping

He added, “We had our lot empty when they got there- their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is😂.”

This holiday season will be the Sussexes’ first in their Santa Barbara home. The couple, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, moved into the nearly 19,000 square foot Montecito property back in July. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that Meghan, Harry and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison will celebrate their first Christmas together in the US this year.

©Getty Images The couple purchased their first home together this year in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t the only British royals decking the halls. Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall revealed this week that his wife Zara Tindall has already decorated their tree. The Tindalls get more than one tree because Princess Anne’s daughter Zara has a “slight OCD with her tree.”