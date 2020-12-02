Why Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gets two Christmas trees

The halls are already being decked at Zara and Mike Tindall ’s home. The former rugby player opened up about why his family gets more than one Christmas tree on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “My wife has a slight OCD with her tree, it’s a bit like Monica [from Friends]. Me and the kids [daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two] get our own tree that we can throw tinsel on,” the dad of two explained. “My wife has the main tree that sits in the house and looks very, very pretty and very organized.”

©WireImage Mike revealed that his wife is like Monica from ‘Friends’ when it comes to their family Christmas tree

Zara’s tree isn’t decorated with tinsel, but it has “bells and lovely ornaments.” “She loves her tree. It is a wonderful sight and it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen,” Mike said.

Mia got her own three-foot tree last year after the Queen’s great-granddaughter tried to help mom Zara decorate their tannenbaum. “You literally could not see one pine on this tree. It was just covered in everything that Mia could get on it,” Mike shared.

Although Mia doesn’t have her 2020 tree yet, she’s already decorated her bedroom with “fairy lights” everywhere. Mike said, “You can basically decapitate yourself on numerous parts of her room, but she was dead happy with her decorations so if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

While the Tindalls are gearing up for the holidays, the Queen’s upcoming Christmas plans were revealed earlier this week. Her Majesty, who traditionally spends the festive season at Sandringham in Norfolk, will be celebrating Christmas with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle for the first time in over three decades. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”