Prince George’s favorite meal revealed

Prince George ’s favorite food is pasta-tively delicious. The seven-year-old future King’s preferred meal is spaghetti carbonara, according to celebrity Chef Aldo Zilli. The chef, who is an ambassador for Centrepoint, a homeless charity close to Prince William ’s heart, told FEMAIL, “[William’s] amazing - I’m waiting for the call because apparently his little boy’s favorite is spaghetti carbonara, so I’m waiting for the call to go and cook it for him.”

©The Duchess Of Cambridge Prince George likes spaghetti carbonara

Aldo added, “If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let’s get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!”

Italian dishes seem to be popular in the Cambridge household. Back in college Prince William used to try and “impress” Kate by making bolognese. Now the royal couple’s children enjoy making pasta. During a visit to Lavender Primary School last year, Kate Middleton revealed that her kids love cooking, including “cheesy pasta.” “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her,” Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, said at the time. “They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

©Getty Images Italian dishes seem to be popular in the Cambridge household

Aside from pasta dishes, George and Charlotte are also fans of pizza…or at least making them. “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy,” Kate shared in 2018. “I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy.”