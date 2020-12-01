Queen Elizabeth breaking tradition with 2020 Christmas plans

For the first time in over three decades, Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle. The monarch’s holiday plans were revealed on Tuesday by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, who said (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!), “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

©Getty Images For the first time in over 30 years, the Queen won’t celebrate Christmas at Sandringham

The last time the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip , 99, spent Christmas in Windsor was back in 1987. Her Majesty, who is currently isolating at Windsor with her husband, traditionally spends the festive season at Sandringham in Norfolk. A royal source told People magazine, “They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year.” The source added, “Like everyone, their hope is that normality will return in 2021.”



Sky News reports that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend Christmas at Highgrove, but “expect to have a chance to see the Queen and Philip at Windsor at some point.” Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s holiday plans have not yet been revealed. Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their royal Christmas walk debut in 2019 walking from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church alongside their parents and other royal family members.