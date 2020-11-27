Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden test positive for COVID-19

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have tested positive for COVID-19. The Swedish Royal Court revealed on Thursday that the Prince Couple is quarantining at home with their young sons, Prince Alexander , four, and Prince Gabriel , three. “On Wednesday, November 25, DD.KK.HH. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in quarantine after they showed symptoms of illness and were subsequently found to be infected with covid-19,” the palace statement read. “The prince and princess show milder flu symptoms, but feel well under the circumstances. Immediately after the illness, the Prince and Princess were quarantined at home with their children.”

©Prinsparet The Swedish royal couple has tested positive for COVID-19

The Royal Court also announced that Prince Carl Philip’s parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia as well as his sister Crown Princess Victoria and brother-in-law Prince Daniel would be tested on Thursday as part of the contact tracing being conducted by the royal family’s doctor. The news comes less than a week after the royals gathered for the funeral of Queen Silvia’s brother Walther Sommerlath, who passed away in October.

Earlier this month, Princess Sofia won the Corona Hero of the Year award during the virtual Consid Awards. Per Consid, the 35-year-old Swedish royal won the award—which is awarded to an individual who has contributed to making society a little better by educating and counteracting the spread of the novel coronavirus during the pandemic— because she “is our royal icon who chose to put on the white coat and work in the middle of the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sofiahemmet was strengthened and the Swedish people were further made aware of how serious the pandemic is. She has been praised around the world for her corona efforts.”