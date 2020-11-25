Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage: ‘Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020’

Meghan Markle has opened up about the heartbreaking loss she suffered over the summer. In an opinion piece for the New York Times titled “The Losses We Share,” the Duchess of Sussex, 39, revealed that she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry ’s second child, but had a miscarriage in July. “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in July of 2020

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she continued.

Meghan went on to recall her and Harry’s 2019 royal tour of South Africa during which an interviewer asked if she was “okay.” The Duchess wrote, “I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering. My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn’t responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself. ‘Thank you for asking,’ I said. ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.’ Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”