Queen Letizia’s husband King Felipe begins 10 day quarantine

King Felipe of Spain has gone into quarantine. The Spanish Royal House announced on Monday that Queen Letizia’s husband came in close contact on Sunday with an individual who has since tested positive for coronavirus. “King Felipe VI has learned that a person with whom he had close contact yesterday has tested positive for COVID-19 today,” the palace said (via HOLA!). “Following sanitary regulations, from this moment on, it will keep the mandatory quarantine period of ten days, suspending all its official activities planned during that period.”

Before beginning his quarantine, the Spanish King chaired a meeting at El Pardo Palace and held an audience at Zarzuela Palace on Nov. 23. While Felipe, 52, will be quarantining for 10 days, his wife Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, will continue their normal activities. Back in September, Princess Leonor quarantined at home after one of her classmates at Santa Maria de los Rosales School tested positive for COVID-19.

Felipe isn’t the only monarch currently quarantining. It was announced last week that King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway are in quarantine after a Royal Court employee tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the Norwegian Royal House said, “Covid-19 has today been detected in an employee at the Royal Court. His Majesty the King is in self-imposed home quarantine. Her Majesty the Queen is in quarantine as a result of close contact with the person in question.”