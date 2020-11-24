Alessandra de Osma opens up about motherhood months after welcoming twins

While 2020 has been a “very hard year,” it has also been the “most important and happiest” year for Alessandra de Osma , who became a first-time mom in July. Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife opened up about motherhood in a new interview with HOLA! Fashion. “My life now revolves around them,” she said of her son and daughter. “I spend much more time at home than before to be able to enjoy every second of them.”

©Getty Images Alessandra said that her life revolves around her twins

Alessandra and Princess Caroline’s stepson welcomed their twins, named Sofia and Nicolas, on July 7. The Peruvian-born royal’s mother Elizabeth Foy Vásquez reportedly traveled to Spain for the birth of her grandchildren. At the time, it was reported that the proud grandmother told friends “that the babies are in perfect health.”

HOLA! Spain confirmed in March that Alessandra, who is known as the Princess of the Andes, was pregnant. The mom of two and Christian, who is the second son of Prince Ernst August , tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2017 and in 2018 exchanged vows in a religious ceremony held at the Basilica San Pedro in the bride’s native Lima, Peru.

©Getty Images The royal couple became first-time parents in July

Prior to becoming a mother, Alessandra expressed to HOLA! her desire to one day start a family. “I think that, like many other couples, when you marry, you want to create a family,” she said. “We are happy as we are for now, it’s not a short-term plan for us.”

Alessandra previously told HOLA! Fashion that “family is everything” to her. She said, “Every stage of life is marked by certain dreams and, in this one that I am living now, I am very happy with what I have achieved.”