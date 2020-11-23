‘Copycat’ Princess Gabriella mimics dad Prince Albert in adorable new photo

On her personal Instagram account, Princess Charlene shared another behind-the-scenes photo of her daughter mimicking Prince Albert. Alongside the picture, the mom of two simply wrote: “Copycat 😻.” The former Olympic swimmer also posted a slideshow that included the picture of Jacques sitting on a couch in front of Prince Albert and another of Gabriella cheekily standing behind her dad, which she captioned: “So proud ❤️🤍❤️.”

Gabriella complemented her brother’s uniform on Nov. 19 wearing an $89 navy Jacadi knit dress that featured a poplin Peter Pan collar and two snap buttons at the waist. The Princess completed her look with white tights, red Mary Jane flats and red hair barrettes. The five-year-old twins, who turn six Dec. 10, joined members of the royal family on Friday to celebrate Monaco’s National Day, which is also known as Sovereign Prince’s Day.

LL.AA.SS. le Prince Albert II et la Princesse Charlène ont le plaisir de partager ces photos réalisées à l'occasion des célébrations de la Fête nationale 2020. © Photos : Eric Mathon / Palais princier Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Charlene has opened up in the past about her children’s personalities. “Jacques is very reserved. He is sure of himself, but he likes to take his time doing things, to observe them, and no one can force him to do anything,” she told French magazine Point de Vue in 2018 (via People magazine).