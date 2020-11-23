Kate Middleton, Prince William and kids mourning heartbreaking loss

The Cambridges are mourning the loss of their beloved dog Lupo. Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the sad news on Sunday, Nov. 22. In a personal statement alongside a photo of Lupo, the royal couple said, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess received Lupo as a wedding gift from Kate’s younger brother James Middleton

Kate’s younger brother James Middleton gifted the English Cocker Spaniel to his big sister and brother-in-law as a wedding present. “It was my sort of little treat for them was to give them a puppy,” James told ABC News in 2014. “And Lupo was their gift.”

Over the years, Lupo was pictured with the Cambridges walking on the beach, at a polo match and even made a cameo in one of Prince George ’s third birthday portraits, as well as one of William and Kate’s first official family photos with their newborn son George in 2013. Shortly after George’s birth, the Duke of Cambridge admitted that Lupo was one of his “priorities.”