Meghan Markle and Prince Harry let Princess Eugenie move into their home

The Sussex duo have welcomed the parents-to-be into their cozy cottage

 Meghan Markle  and  Prince Harry  have welcomed new residents into their U.K. home.  Princess Eugenie  and her husband  Jack Brooksbank  moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. People confirmed the news, stressing that the home still technically belongs to Meghan and Harry. Apparently the now-California lovin’ pair are thrilled to have their close family members holding down the fort.

A glimpse of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England

“Frogmore is a private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and any arrangements is a matter for them,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People. Meghan, 39, and Harry’s, 36, belongings were packed and couriered off to their California mansion ahead of their arrival. Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, reportedly moved in about two weeks ago.

It seems like Eugenie and Jack, who are preparing to welcome their first child into the world, will hunker down there for a while. The cottage is an ideal location for the parents-to-be, as it’s a stone’s throw away from Eugenie’s royal parents  Prince Andrew  and  Sarah Ferguson ’s Royal Lodge home. We also know the home is already baby-proofed, having been a wonderful place for Harry and Meghan to raise  Archie Harrison  for a blip.

Of course, now the Sussexs are happily soaking up the sunshine on their $14 million California estate. The nine-bedroom mansion is nestled in the elite Montecito community of Santa Barbara. Once the baby comes, we’re sure Eugenie will pay a visit (if she hasn’t already). Cousins Eugenie and Harry have always shared a close bond. Growing up, the pair had many adventures out and about in London, so it’s only natural that they support each other today.

