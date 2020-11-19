Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco star in new portrait with their twins

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated the Principality’s National Day on Thursday with their son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella . The Prince’s Palace shared photos from the celebration, including a new portrait starring the adorable five-year-old twins with their parents. “Very beautiful family. Very beautiful princely couple. Princess Charlene always very elegant.Gabriella is the portrait of her father and Jacques that of her mother. They are both beautiful,” one social media user commented. Another wrote, “MAGNIFICENT FAMILY PHOTO.”

©Photos: Eric Mathon and Gaetan Luci / Prince's Palace, Manu Vitali and Michael Alesi The Prince’s Palace released a new portrait of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their twins

Jacques, who removed his helmet for the photo, looked sharp wearing his military uniform. Gabriella complemented her twin brother’s outfit wearing a navy Jacadi knit dress. The $89 frock featured a poplin Peter Pan collar and two snap buttons at the waist. The little Princess completed her look with white tights, red Mary Jane flats and red hair barrettes. The siblings were pictured standing side-by-side, while their parents proudly stood behind them. Charlene exuded elegance donning a navy coat with fuchsia lining by South African designer Terrence Bray, which she paired with a beret and black mesh gloves.

©Getty Images Jacques copied his dad Prince Albert’s salute

Nov. 19 also marked 15 years since Albert officially ascended the throne. Jacques and Gabriella weren’t the only royal children who attended this year’s National Day. Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi ’s sons Stefano, three, and Francesco, two, were also in attendance. The brothers twinned in matching brown coats.