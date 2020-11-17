Which guy did Kate Middleton once have a poster of on her wall?

While back in the day some might have had their bedrooms adorned with pictures and posters of Prince William , the royals’ wife Kate Middleton wasn't one of them! Instead, the Duchess of Cambridge had another “guy” displayed on her wall when she was younger. During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement interview in 2010, Kate was asked about a report that she had a photo of William on her wall. “There’s a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall,” interviewer Tom Bradby said, to which William replied: “There wasn’t just one, there was about 20.”

©Getty Images Kate Middleton had a poster of the Levi’s guy on her wall

“He wishes,” Kate said. “No, I had the Levi’s guy on my wall, not a picture of William, sorry.” The future King added, “It was me in Levi’s honestly.”

Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the couple’s royal engagement. In 2010, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles’ firstborn was engaged to his college sweetheart, Kate. The Duke of Cambridge popped the question with his late mother Princess Diana ’s sapphire engagement ring during a private holiday in Kenya.