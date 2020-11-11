Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ virtual holiday plans revealed

It won’t be off to grandma’s house to decorate this holiday season for Kate Middleton ’s kids. The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother Carole Middleton revealed that ﻿she will have her grandkids virtually help her decorate her Christmas tree this year. “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” Carole, 65, said in a winter message shared by her business, Party Pieces. “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”

©Kensington Palace The Cambridge kids won’t be decorating their grandmother’s Christmas tree in-person this year

Princess Charlotte ’s grandmother, who founded Party Pieces in 1987, added, “Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all.”

Carole and her husband Michael Middleton have four grandchildren, Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis , two, and Arthur Matthews , Pippa Middleton ’s two-year-old son. Carole has opened up ﻿about her love for Christmas trees in the past, telling The Telegraph during her first-ever interview back in 2018 that she likes to have as many trees as possible in her house, including one in her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”