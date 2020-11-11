Kate Middleton speaks to military families surrounded by her own family photos

Ahead of Remembrance Day (Nov. 11), Kate Middleton spoke with military families via video chat. Kensington Palace shared a video of the Duchess of Cambridge speaking from her London home on Tuesday. “It’s been a real honor to speak to all of you and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown,” Kate told them. “I’ll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come.”

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to hear about the importance of #Remembrance week to them, and about the support that they receive from the Armed Forces community, other bereaved families, and from @PoppyLegion. pic.twitter.com/fhSZv4HTNz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 10, 2020

The video gave an inside look at the Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace. The royal mom of three conversed with the families while sitting on a couch in front of framed photos of her children and husband. The family pictures included one of Kate and Prince Louis from their visit to the Back to Nature Garden, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte ’s first day of school picture from last year, one of Prince William from a 2018 trip to Africa and one of Prince George’s sixth birthday portraits.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our #PoppyAppeal this year by baking these delicious poppy cakes which were delivered to our care home in Norfolk. @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/ek2UEhxLHY — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) October 26, 2020

Kate wore a Ghost London blouse for the video call. The long-sleeve white top features an oversized scalloped black collar, which the Duchess pinned a single poppy to. The royal teamed the blouse with black trousers and styling her glossy tresses down. Prince William and Kate joined the Queen and other members of the British royal family on Sunday for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph to remember and honor fallen war heroes.