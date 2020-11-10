Prince Harry to appear at star-studded comedy event

Stand Up for Heroes is going virtual for the first time this year and will feature a special appearance by Prince Harry . The Duke of Sussex has been revealed as one of the star-studded evening’s special guests. Stand Up for Heroes﻿, ﻿presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, honors our nation’s injured veterans and their families. The benefit comedy show, which launched in 2007, aims to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose “mission to help veterans and military families thrive is especially vital as veterans face increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

©Getty Images Prince Harry will be a special guest at this year’s virtual Stand Up for Heroes event

Meghan Markle ’s husband, who served in the army for ten years and undertook two operational tours of Afghanistan, is among the many famous faces set to appear during the fundraiser hosted by Jon Stewart. The event will include performances by comedians and musicians such as Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen and more. The 14th annual Stand Up for Heroes event will “highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.”

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, said in a statement. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

Stand Up for Heroes is going virtual on Nov. 18, 9PM ET. Our annual night of hope, healing, and laughter, featuring a star-studded lineup and inspirational veteran stories, is coming to a screen near you! Donate & sign up for reminders: https://t.co/Ju6tLzGfAW #Stand4Heroes pic.twitter.com/tgNPrEHHcc — Bob Woodruff Foundation (@Stand4Heroes) November 10, 2020

Stand Up for Heroes will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m. EST.

Harry and Meghan paid tribute to fallen soldiers over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess marked Remembrance Sunday on Nov. 8 with a visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where they laid flowers picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said (via Express), “It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.”