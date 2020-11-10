Princess Sofia’s COVID-19 work scores her ‘Hero’ award nomination

“The last few months have been tough for many, not least in health care. I know that several of you have participated and supported in different parts of the healthcare system and for that I want to thank you. I had the opportunity to come in and work at Sophiahemmet myself, and I still do,” she said in June during Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony. “I have also had the opportunity to visit several parts of the business. Which has given me valuable insights. But to see healthcare from within, to meet patients, and to see safe, well-educated nurses ‘in action’; It’s rarely that I’ve been so impressed.”

The Consid Awards introduced the “Corona Hero” category this year. “It feels important to pay attention to people who have made an impression on the public and contributed to mitigating the pandemic‘s progress,” Peter Hellgren, CEO of Consid, explained in a release. Due to the global health crisis, the 2020 awards ceremony will take place digitally rather than with the Consid Gala at the Blue Hall in Stockholm City Hall.