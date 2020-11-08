Kate Middleton dons custom Alexander McQueen during surprise appearance at Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton delighted royal onlookers with her presence at the National Service of Remembrance. The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, made a surprise appearance at The Cenotaph-held service in London on Sunday, November 8, alongside her husband Prince William and fellow members of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth , Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were all in attendance at the annual ceremony. It wasn’t initially clear who would be there given the UK’s decision to implement a second lockdown this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©@kensingtonpalace Kate Middleton and Camila kept a safe distance as they observed the service

Kate kept her distance, stealing glances as she perched on a balcony overlooking the monument. For the somber occasion, which honors military personnel who lost their lives in World War I and II, the Duchess maintained her classic style. She wore a custom black coat by her favorite designer Alexander McQueen, which featured fringed-shoulder detailing.

Kate accessorized with dazzling diamond and pearl drop earrings from the Queen’s collection and a red Remembrance poppy pin, of course. The mom-of-three topped her sophisticated look off with a matching Philip Treacy hat, her hair tightly pulled back underneath it.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.#RemembranceSunday pic.twitter.com/1AefI5Y6BG — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2020

Camilla was also on the balcony in her own traditional getup. She abided by the COVID-19 safety measures, keeping her distance. As did Elizabeth, who was in a separate area.

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram shared photos from the service, writing: “On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph.”

The caption continued: “This year the @RoyalBritishLegion encouraged us all to to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.”