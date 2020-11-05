Man who threatened Queen Maxima’s daughter sentenced to prison

Princess Catharina-Amalia ’s stalker is going to jail. On Tuesday, Wouter G., a former soldier, was sentenced to three months in prison. Back in January, the 32 year old reportedly sent messages to the future Queen of the Netherlands’ Instagram account threatening her with violence, death and rape. Per AD, Wouter told the 16-year-old Princess, “I’m going to King’s Day, then I want to take a picture with you, and I squeeze your hand,” adding that there was “no escaping it.’”

©Getty Images The future Dutch Queen was threatened online by a former soldier

Wouter, who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia, also threatened to saw Amalia “into pieces.” One of the Princess’ friends was also threatened. Wouter﻿ was arrested shortly after and had been detained ever since. According to the court, Wouter developed an unhealthy obsession with the royal family. In addition to prison, he will also undergo psychiatric treatment. Dutch newspaper De Stentor reports that Wouter was arrested in 2017 at the royal family’s house claiming that he had an appointment with the Princess.

Amalia, heir apparent to the Dutch throne, is the oldest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander ’s daughters. “She is growing up fast and beautifully. She is an amazing daughter, an amazing friend, I am so very proud of her,” Maxima said of her firstborn last year.



©Getty Images Amalia is the oldest of the Dutch monarchs’ daughters

Willem-Alexander has said in the past that Amalia is “perfect for her next role.” Before she one day ascends the throne, the Dutch King wants his daughter to “go everywhere” and “make mistakes.” “I hadn’t yet accepted, internalized that I would take over from my mother. I wanted to get to know myself better. You must first get to know yourself through and through. That’s what I am constantly emphasizing with Amalia,” Willem-Alexander said in 2017. “I keep saying: know your own limits. Go everywhere. Make mistakes, as far as possible out of the eyes of the public. I did that, a lot. Festivals, parties everything and more — find your boundaries. It is a good thing to do, without doing it in the public domain.”