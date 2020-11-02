Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reunite to spend second lockdown together

After going their separate ways in October, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have reunited. Her Majesty, who has been staying at Windsor Castle amid the pandemic, visited her husband last Thursday at Wood Farm in Norfolk. Following their weekend reunion, the royal couple traveled back to Windsor on Monday ahead of England’s second national lockdown, which begins Nov. 5.

©Getty Images The royal couple reunited ahead of the second national lockdown

During the four-week lockdown, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate a special milestone together, their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 20. The royal couple was apart for their anniversary last year because the monarch had official duties in London.

The Queen left London in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The 94-year-old royal and Philip, 99, spent the first lockdown together earlier this year at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles ’ parents traveled to Balmoral in August for their annual summer holiday. Then in September, Her Majesty spent some time privately with Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, at Wood Farm before returning to Windsor.

©Getty Images The Queen and her husband spent the first lockdown together at Windsor Castle

The Queen delivered a powerful speech addressing the global pandemic back in April. “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us,” the monarch said. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

It is not known whether the Queen will stay in Windsor for the rest of the year. Prince William ’s grandmother typically travels to Sandringham prior to Christmas to celebrate the holidays with her family. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that “it is too early to confirm the royal family’s plans and a decision will be made closer to Christmas in line with the appropriate advice at the time.”