Princess Madeleine’s daughter dressed up as a popular royal for Halloween

It looks like Princess Madeleine and her kids had a fa-boo-lous Halloween! On Monday, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden’s daughter took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of her family’s costumes. “This weekend we wished everyone a Happy and Safe Halloween! 👻🎃,” Madeleine captioned the post. The mom of three and her kids, Prince Nicolas , five, Princess Leonore , six, and Princess Adrienne , two, were pictured in their Halloween get-ups as they posed on a front porch, which was decorated with pumpkins and a skull wreath.

©Princess Madeleine Princess Madeleine and her kids dressed up for Halloween

Madeleine was dressed in black for the spooky occasion wearing a Catwoman-like mask. The royal’s oldest children on the other hand made a colorful splash sporting green and purple hair for their respective costumes. Meanwhile, Princess Adrienne channeled a fictional royal for Halloween. It appears the little royal was dressed as ﻿Queen Elsa from Disney’s Frozen complete with a tiara.

©Princess Madeleine The Swedish royal’s family lives in Florida

In 2018, Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill moved to Florida, where they now reside in Miami. Last year, the 38-year-old Princess opened up about life in the states during an interview with the Swedish magazine Mama. She shared, “I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school. In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It’s a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!”

Madeleine added, “In the US, they are also left more alone compared to when in Sweden, in Florida they aren‘t recognized as often.”