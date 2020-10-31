Prince George satire series to star Sophie Turner and Orlando Bloom

Learning of the new series The Prince back in the infant days of 2020 was probably the weirdest news we thought we’d receive. Then, of course, 2020 grew into a monstrous teenager, spouting out strange news left and right. In case you missed it, HBO Max greenlit a satirical animated series centered on Prince George aptly called The Prince. Details surrounding the comedic cartoon are getting more and more glamorous as A-list cast members are revealed.

Read on for everything we know so far!

©@garyjanetti HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’ casts Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte

Most recently, it was announced in a pretty hilarious Halloween clip that Sophie Turner joined the cast. Despite being 24-years-old, the Game of Thrones star will play little Princess Charlotte . Family Guy producer Gary Janetti is giving voice to her onscreen brother, and the central character, Prince George. In fact, the entire concept was inspired by Janetti’s popular Instagram account, which satirizes the British Royals through the eyes of George.

The cast boasts some major star power. Two other A-listers starring in the series are Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry and Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen. Frances De La Tour will voice Queen Elizabeth , Lucy Punch plays Kate Middleton and Iwan Rheon is Prince William . Condola Rashad will tackle Meghan Markle , which is fun considering her and Orlando played a couple on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet!

The Prince is described as “a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.”

“Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.” Stay tuned!