Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi talk Grace Kelly, feminism and modern Princess clichés

Although Charlotte Casiraghi never knew Grace Kelly , she sees her late maternal grandmother in her own mother, Princess Caroline . “I see a lot of your mom’s things in you,” Charlotte told her mom during a candid interview with Madame Figaro (translated from French). “The relationship between a mother and a daughter is a complex thing, the mother occupies an all-powerful place, even when she is loving and tender… There is no question of comparisons, but there are mirrors. When I watch films of my grandmother, I see in her your grace, your requirement, your discipline and your mystery too.”

©Getty Images Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi spoke about Grace Kelly in a new joint interview

While they might share some similarities, Caroline, 63, doesn’t believe she resembles her late mom “at all.” “Physically, I look like my paternal grandmother. She was a very free woman and a crazy originality. She was a nurse during the war, then a prison visitor. Totally unclassifiable,” Prince Albert of Monaco’s sister said. Charlotte added, “I feel rich in all these family stories, all these contrasts, all these women who have come out of a clear path. My whimsical great-grandmother. My grandmother who made the choice to stop the cinema.”

Despite her mother being an Oscar-winning actress, Caroline is not a big film buff. The royal, who is passionate about culture and the arts, confessed, “If there is something that I do not know well and with which I have the least affinities, it is the cinema. Maybe because it was there? I’m not a very cinephile and my film culture ends in the 1980s: I mostly know old films.” Caroline continued, “My taste for culture comes from elsewhere. Not from my parents, who were not great readers, unlike my grandparents. I also owe this taste to wonderful teachers I had as a child, then at university.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Charlotte spoke about forging her own path outside of the Monegasque royal family. “I believe that we are all imprisoned in prejudices, projections, determinations, stories which precede us,” she said. “It is perhaps reassuring to imagine that we will not be forgotten, but it is illusory. What is interesting is to seek to escape the law, the rule, the lineage, what is planned and assigned. I have a memory to honor, a transmission to respect, but it is essential to knit things differently, to be surprised, to choose your life.”